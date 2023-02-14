Funeral service for Darlene M. Carter Rose, 86, of Ekalaka, will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17, at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Pastor Llane Carroll officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Capitol Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6–8 p.m., Thursday, February 16 at the funeral home with prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.
Darlene passed away February 11 in Billings, MT.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Ekalaka
