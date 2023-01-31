Darlene Marie Stephens, 70, of Big Timber, Montana passed into eternity, in the presence of her loving family, on Thursday, January 26. She was born in Sidney, Montana, on April 17, 1952, to Frank and May Sticka.

Darlene was a wonderful, caring, supportive and most loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and a best friend to many. Everyone who was fortunate enough to know her knew how she faced each day with grace, courage, and perseverance. For nearly 20 years, after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, she superseded all expectations and continued to live a loving and meaningful life with her family.

Darlene went to Senior High School in Billings, Montana. She married William Foos in 1969 and they had two children: Jeff and Lisa. She later divorced and moved to Big Timber to be with her sister, Kathlene. Darlene embraced the community and was dearly loved by many. She found the love of her life and best friend, Marvin Stephens. They married July 30, 1979 and have been married for 43 years. The best part of their story is that one of Marvin's sons, Mark Stephens, set them up! Marvin later adopted Jeff and Lisa. Darlene considered Marvin's 4 children from his previous marriage her own. She spent 25 years working as the bookkeeper for the family business, Stephens Auto/ Carquest in Big Timber.

She loved activities that involved the sunshine, exploring the art of learning new instruments, hosted the finest family holiday get-togethers that will forever be cherished, and will always be bragged on for having dinner ready every night for her husband for 43 years, she never missed a day! She was the light of the party anywhere she went; her vibrancy always filled the room and was always complimented on her great hair and fashion.

She enjoyed traveling to new countries with her husband, creating lifelong memories. She was fascinated by the histories of other people and places. The Coliseum in Rome, the architecture in Italy, the Aztecs of Mexico, these places and so many more always left her awestruck and eager to see more. She loved their Caribbean Cruise soaking in the sun while exploring the islands of Jamaica, Bahamas, Cozumel, and trips to Hawaii where she wore the cutest sun hats, which her husband still smiles talking about those hats today, on these sunny adventures. She always brought back refrigerator magnets from each trip as gifts, starting new family traditions.

Treasuring all of her roles in all of her relationships, she was valued as the glue that held the family close together, she taught us how to build relationships, give love unconditionally, laugh hard at the small things, and how to be loved in return. She is going to be irreplaceable and dearly missed, waking up remembering she is not here is going to be the hardest point of each day, but we all thank God for making her part of each of our lives.

Darlene was predeceased by her parents, Frank and May Sticka, and mother-in-law, Gladys Stephens. She is survived by her children: Jeff Stephens (Tara), Lisa Westervelt (Jon), Mark Stephens (Joyce), Karen Stephens (Will Weatherby), Tim Stephens (Renee), Kirk Stephens (Kelli Jo); grandchildren: Taeler Rodriguez, Shelbi Rodriguez (Jake Lewis), Oliviah Westervelt, Rebecca Stephens, Madelynn Stephens, Chase Stephens (Jade), Chance Stephens (Kasey), Oskar Stephens and Victor Stephens; two great-grandchildren: Maverick Lewis, Leah Stephens; three sisters: Kathlene Kydland, Marlene Walter, Kim Evanson (Ed); four brothers: Gordon Sticka (Rita), Miles Sticka (PeeWee), Jerry Sticka (Sandy), Gerard Sticka (Evelyn), several nieces, nephews and friends.

A private family service will be planned for later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to:

American Heart Association https://www.heart.org OR Billings American Heart Association - In memory of Darlene Stephens, 2812 1st Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101.

