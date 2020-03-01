Darlyne Harriet Lips Peterson was born on Oct. 5, 1922 in Nerstrand, Minnesota, to Howard & Pearl Lips. She joined her Savior on Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 97.

She was a tough farm girl and caught the eye of Robert Peterson while in beauty college. They married in 1944 and moved to Shelby, Montana, where Bob started his teaching career.

Dar was a loving mother to Gordon, Pam, and Debora. She attended EUM church in Billings for 60 years and was a church secretary, Sunday School teacher, lead women’s circle, and decorated the altar. She was a stay-at-home mom that was active in Scouts, Garden Club, boat club, and volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 19 years. Dar and Bob enjoyed many trips in their motor home, traveling to their favorite fishing spots. Her pride and joy was her amazing annual flower bed. Dar had many fitting names: Gramma Cookie, Gramma Kitten, and little Granny.

Her last years were spent at Canyon Creek Memory Care. Dar was preceded in death by her husband Bob, daughter and son in law Pam and Michael Ausen, daughter-in-law Dorothy Peterson, and brother and sister in law A.M. and Lorraine Lips. She is survived by her children Gordon (Carol) Peterson, Debbie (Tim) Degnan, 7 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.