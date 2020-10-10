Darrel 'Pete' D. Williams

Pete was born in Salt Lake City, and spent his early years there. He moved to Billings and attended Billings Senior High School. In 1962, Pete graduated from Eastern Montana College, majoring in math and science. He began teaching at Shepherd High School that fall, eventually becoming the Principal for 13 years before retiring. He coached track, cross country and football. His teams won five state championships in track and cross country, and he was named Montana Coach of the Year in 1973. Many of his fondest memories were of teaching and coaching young people. Pete's passion was golf — he won many tournaments, shot his age, and played a round the day before he died.