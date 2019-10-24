Darrell Clayton Goebel was born on July 22, 1933 to Mathias and Sophie (Ericksen) Goebel in Irene, SD. He had an older brother, Leslie, a younger brother, Terry, and two older sisters, Lucille and Leona. Darrell moved with his family to Sidney graduating from high school in 1951.
As a teenager, Darrell worked with his dad as a mason. Later he worked for a seismograph company. He met his future wife, Doris Moore, from Trotters, ND when she was teaching at a country school near Lindsay, MT. They were married on May 29, 1954 at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney. That same year, Darrell was drafted into the army and stationed in Oahu, Hawaii where Doris joined him. Darrell returned to civilian life in 1956. A daughter, Dawn, was born that year, followed by another daughter, Darcy in 1959. A son, Daren, was born in 1967. Darrell worked as a ‘dynamite shooter’ for Sun Oil Company, and as a carpenter for BD Ness before joining the coal crew of Montana Dakota Utilities in Sidney. He retired from MDU 34 years later as the Superintendent of the Lewis & Clark station. In 1967, Darrell began building a new house for the family in his ‘spare’ time. He completed it in 6 months mainly by himself. Darrell & Doris were members of the Pella Lutheran Church, and Darrell served as the treasurer. Darrell & Doris enjoyed travelling and camping - starting out with just a station wagon and ending up with a nice RV. In retirement they took their family on many memorable adventures, and Darrrell loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, programs, graduations, & birthdays. Darrell & Doris moved to Billings in 2014 to be near their family. They were married 65 years. Darrell passed away Monday, Oct. 21, at the age of 86. Darrell is survived by his wife, Doris; his daughter, Dawn Minder; his daughter, Darcy Prevost (Pete); his son, Daren (MiSuk); his grandchildren, Phillip Minder (Ali), Clara Bayne (Kyle), Anna & Madelyn Prevost; Nick Goebel; & a great grandson, Everett Minder.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service will be held in Sidney on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 pm at the Pella Lutheran Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.