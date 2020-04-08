Darrell D. Cruea

Darrell was born on March 16, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Count Crawford Cruea and Edythe Lillian Cruea (Chard) of Grayslake, Illinois. He is survived by his wife Cynthia; sister Lynette Wilson (Jerry); two sons, Scott Cruea (Terrell) and Aaron Kelly (Laura); two daughters, Amy McShane and Amber Faddis (Nick); along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.