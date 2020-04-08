Darrell D. Cruea
0 entries

Darrell D. Cruea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Darrell D. Cruea

Darrell D. Cruea passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Darrell was born on March 16, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Count Crawford Cruea and Edythe Lillian Cruea (Chard) of Grayslake, Illinois. He is survived by his wife Cynthia; sister Lynette Wilson (Jerry); two sons, Scott Cruea (Terrell) and Aaron Kelly (Laura); two daughters, Amy McShane and Amber Faddis (Nick); along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Cruea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News