Darrell Duane Heitzman was born in Hardin, MT, on October 9, 1941, and passed away in Champlin, MN, on July 19, 2023 after an extended battle with COPD. He began life on farms in the Hardin area without electricity or running water, but at the end of it was texting and video chatting with family thousands of miles away. He graduated from Hardin High School in 1959, moved to the Twin Cities in 1960 to attend drafting school, and soon got a job at Honeywell. He began attending classes at the University of Minnesota, and taught industrial education classes there en route to a B.A. in Industrial Education in 1967 and an M.A. in Education in 1968. After a few years with the Orono public schools, he spent 25 years with Intermediate District 287, which provides vocational and special education services to a number of Metro school districts.

After retirement, Darrell enjoyed trap shooting and returned to Montana as often as possible to spend time over many years with his father and siblings, hunting and working on building projects. Darrell was a voracious reader from a young age, and was reading until the last week of his life. He traveled to Alaska several times to fish, and made four trips to Japan in later years, where he immediately took to chopsticks, willingly tried any and all foods his hosts put in front of him, and awed a cheering crowd of onlookers when he placed his hand over a sumo grand champion's handprint and found it to be a perfect match. He enjoyed living just up the Mississippi River from his son, Marshall and family, who often came to visit by boat.

He is survived by his wife Sally, whose loving care surely extended his life by many years; sons Marshall (Karin) Heitzman of Champlin, MN, and Kendall (Yuri) Heitzman of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren: Sydney, Calvin, Peyton, and Kaoru Heitzman; sisters Marilyn (Larry) Fox and Cindy (Jim) Wilkins, and an adoring extended family. He is preceded in death by parents Harry and Rosalie Heitzman and brother and sister-in-law Larry and Arlene Heitzman. The family wants to thank the Allina palliative and hospice staff for their compassionate care.

Following Darrell's wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Instead, we kindly invite you to make a donation in his honor to the Big Horn County Historical Museum in Hardin, Montana. (bighorncountymuseum.org)