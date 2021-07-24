Darrell Emerson Franklin passed away at his home in Billings, MT on Nov. 9, 2020 at the age of 72, his struggle with cancer finally over. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and deeply missed.
There will be a celebration of his life at Atonement Lutheran Church on July 29, at 1 pm. Because of his love of the outdoors, we ask that you wear something green. There will be an ice cream ‘social' on the lawn following the service. In lieu of flowers, we would be grateful for a donation to the Atonement Columbarium.
