Darrell Emerson Franklin, 72, of Billings, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on Nov. 9, 2020.

Darrell was born on Oct. 21, 1948 in Lamars, Iowa to Emerson and Anna Franklin. He married Marilyn Landry on July 29, 1972.

Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held in Spring 2021 at Atonement Lutheran Church. To view full obituary and leave a tribute, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.