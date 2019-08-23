Darrell Phillip Nordhagen, of Billings, age 89, passed away in Billings, on Aug. 21, 2019. He was born July 10, 1930, at rural Westby to Arthur and Edna Stageberg Nordhagen. He graduated from Westby High School in 1948, and served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952 with an Honorable Discharge as Staff Sergeant. Upon entry into the USAF, Darrell passed a two-year college equivalency exam and was promoted to Staff Sergeant before he was old enough to vote. He was employed in Wolf Point and Miles City for three years. Then was a civilian employee of the United States Air Force at Fortuna, North Dakota. He was then transferred to the Glasgow Air Force Base as one of the first employees there. In 1959 he transferred into the United States Post Office in Glasgow.
He married Darleen Isakson Aug. 15, 1959, and they made their home in Glasgow. In 1962 he transferred into the Post Office in Plentywood and also farmed at Westby. In the winter of 1965, they moved to Opheim and began ranching and farming. They retired in 1989 and moved to Billings.
He was an active member of the American Legion, and was a patriot with an 'America First' attitude. During retirement he was a populist believing that the government and its policies had strayed far from the Constitution created by our Founding Fathers. He said he was not a leader, nor a follower — simply independent.
Survivors include his wife, Darleen; and three daughters, Darla (Jeff) Larson of Opheim/Glasgow, Darlis Nordhagen of Portland, Ore., Darcie (Tim) Knight of Lubbock, Texas; and son, Daren (Shelby) of Phoenix, Ariz. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kayla Larson and her daughter Audrey, Jayme (Mark) Iddins and their children Brooklyn and Jackson and Bryan Larson, Azia, Dayne and Reeve Smith, and Braden and William Knight. His sister, Arlee (Dick) Chamblin of Mesa, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Delores Nordhagen of Williston, North Dakota; sisters-in-law, Joyce Devoy of Glendive and Marlis Ziskin of Albuquerque, N.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Edna Nordhagen; and one brother, Thomas Nordhagen; one Grandson, Michael Church Nordhagen; three brothers-in-law, Walt Devoy, Chet Munger, and Steven Ziskin; and one sister-in-law, Marie Ann Nordhagen.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at the McElroy Cemetery in Westby. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
