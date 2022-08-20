Darren James Theurer, 55, of Billings, passed away August 12, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Darren was born April 24, 1967 at Billings Deaconess Hospital to Harry and Lorraine (Eckman) Theurer.
He attended Bitterroot Elementary, Castle Rock Middle school. graduating from Billings Senior High. He then went to Billings Vo-Tech, training to be an auto body mechanic. He worked for Hanks auto body for a time. In 1990 he joined his dad Harry's Repairs as a auto mechanic. when his dad passed away in 2020, Darren assumed the shop along with his mother Lorraine. He operated it until he passed away.
Darren married Joni Forshee on November 17, 2001. he was preceded in death by his dad Harry. He is survived by his wife, Joni; mother Lorraine; brother Les (Kim) and sister Sheryl Theurer Casey. Also surviving are 2 stepdaughters, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Memorial services are Monday, August 22, at 11 am at Atonement Lutheran Church. 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. In the heights. A full obituary is online at www.heightfamilyfuneralhome.com.
