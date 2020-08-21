Darrin Marie Murdoch, 60, was born on July 24, 1960 to William and Dawn (Madler) Murdoch in Worland, Wyoming. She was the first born but was soon followed by brothers Will and Paul. She relished her role as big sister and took on the same part to those she loved. In her 40's Darrin went back to school and discovered her true passion in life which was to be a special education teacher. She loved the children that she taught very much and took many worries home with her about their lives, when away from school. Food was stored at school and other supplies so that she knew all of the kids were being taken care of. She received the Gold Star Teacher Award in 2016, the BNSF Distinguished Educator Award in 2018, and was nominated for the Golden Apple Award in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and in 2020 by her colleagues and students as an exceptional and dedicated teacher.