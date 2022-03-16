Darrold B. Schweigert

Darrold was the owner of Big Sky Music & Vending, the oldest vending company in the state. Darrold was well known in the community for his knowledge of the vending business and his Herculean ability to move those large machines around with ease for over 50 years. There was not a machine he couldn't fix. He never missed a call from his clients, day or night, keeping his phone close by up until his last day. Darrold was a collector of antique cars, which he purchased and restored with love for each of his grandchildren. He loved bowling and was a lifelong bowler who frequented the alleys of Sunset and Center Lanes. In his youth, Darrold was a member of the United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance, whose grueling set of challenges were second only to cancer.