Darrold B. Schweigert, 72 years old, of Billings, Montana, passed away on March 15, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Darrold was the owner of Big Sky Music & Vending, the oldest vending company in the state. Darrold was well known in the community for his knowledge of the vending business and his Herculean ability to move those large machines around with ease for over 50 years. There was not a machine he couldn't fix. He never missed a call from his clients, day or night, keeping his phone close by up until his last day. Darrold was a collector of antique cars, which he purchased and restored with love for each of his grandchildren. He loved bowling and was a lifelong bowler who frequented the alleys of Sunset and Center Lanes. In his youth, Darrold was a member of the United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance, whose grueling set of challenges were second only to cancer.
Darrold is survived by his mother, Doris Schweigert; wife, Mary Schweigert; children, Craig (Tamara) Schweigert, Kevin Schweigert, Karmen Kincaid (Alex Chamberlain), Kraig (Cristy) Kincaid; grandchildren, Seth and Macala, Rohr, Luella and Gracie; siblings John (Laurie) Schweigert, Ervin (Kathi) Schweigert Jr., Cheryl (Steve) Wing, Colleen (Gary) Wichman. Darrold is preceded in death by his father, Ervin Schweigert Sr.
“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in this world. The Marines don't have that problem.” — Ronald Reagan.
Private viewing. Cremation. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday March 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Memorials to the charity of your choice.
