Darryl was born November 13, 1946, in Miami, Florida. He passed after a 40-year illness. He grew up in Miami. After serving in the Army in Germany, he graduated from Florida State University where he met his wife Suzn Hill. Darryl and Suzn were married 43 years. They settled in Billings, MT, where their amazing son Warren was born. Darryl worked at HKM as a draftsman. He was active in Mayflower Congregational Church where he loved singing in the choir. Darryl was blessed with 2 granddaughters, Jane and Adeline.