Darwin D. Paffrath, 82, of Worden, Montana, died Dec. 22, 2020, from COVID-19 and other health ailments. Darwin was born August 25, 1938, in Clinton, Minnesota, to Ambrose and Ann Paffrath. Darwin married Frances K. Adams, August 8, 1959 in Cranston, Rhode Island. They later divorced. Darwin met Elaine Anderson and were best friends for over 40 years. Darwin and Elaine were married in Sept. of 1983. Darwin was a very friendly, outgoing person. He was the Weatherization Director at HRDC in Billings for over 30 years. Darwin enjoyed telling stories, hunting, fishing and living in the great State of Montana.
Survivors include: his wife Elaine; daughters, Dawn (David) Majerus of Laurel, Montana, Paula (Denis) Pitman, and Anita Paffrath, all of Billings; son, Dennis (William) Paffrath-Nelson of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Crystal Lee of Worden, and T.J. (Maria) Anderson of Lockwood, Montana; brother, Norman (Liv) Paffrath of Bemidji, Minnesota. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Darwin has been cremated, and because of COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held by his family in the summer of 2021.
