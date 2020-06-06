Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Darwin D. Sunderland, age 62, died on May 30, 2020, at home in Princeton, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home (14975 302nd Ave., Princeton, MN 55371) at 1 p.m.; prayer service at 3 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.

Survived by his wife, Denise of Princeton; children, Reanna Molstad of Maple Lake, Charles (Ana) Sunderland of Isanti, Brodey (Sara) Johnson of Andover, and Brandy (Chad) Otkin of Princeton; grandchildren, Addyson, Cody, Piper, Kortny, Rhyder, and Easton; five brothers, and one sister. He is preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Arnie Makeeff and Gladys Makeeff.