Greybull resident Darwin Yates, age 80, passed away at his home on Dec. 17, 2019.
Darwin was born on July 14, 1939 and lived in Greybull his entire life where he graduated from school, worked and raised his family. He married Cecil Lewis and they shared 59 years before her passing in 2016. He had all daughters, Billie Marie Roberts (Greg) of Livingston, Sherrie Mulley, Darla Thorne and Debie Weidenhaft all of Greybull; along with special friends Rita DeSilva, Linda Jolley and Edgar Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marie Yates and a brother Jerry.
Darwin worked for the railroad as a conductor starting in 1963 until his retirement.
Darwin was an avid sports fan and had many accomplishments himself. He was honored as being the only athlete from Wyoming invited to the All American Basketball Camp in Athens, Georgia in 1957. Darwin enjoyed following his daughters around for sporting events and kept following the Greybull Buffs where he was recently recognized as ‘A Super Buff Fan.’
While raising his family Darwin enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed playing and teaching cribbage to many family members and friends. A joy in his life was attending the National Finals Rodeo 16 years in a row. He loved watching all four of his daughters play on a fast pitch softball team at the same time. His pride are his grandkids and great grandchildren. His daughters will remember him for his faith and commitment for his family and community.
At his request no services are being held with private family services at a later date.
Any memorial gift contributions may be made in his name at Big Horn Federal Bank P.O. Box 471 Greybull, WY 82426. Proceeds will benefit the Greybull girls’ volleyball and basketball program.
Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with arrangements.
