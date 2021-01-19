Daryl Beam

Daryl's love of travel also started at an early age. Every summer, the Beam family would ride the train from Billings to New Orleans and back. This love of travel inspired Daryl to start Black Otter Travel. He opened shop in the Hart Albin Building, right across the hall from Marie Halone's Tea Room. He and Marie (or Fred & Ginger as they referred to themselves) had a long-lasting friendship. It was after Daryl sold the travel agency and moved to Bozeman that we met — New Year's Eve 1974. The next couple of years were spent “retired” in primitive elegance, living in a log cabin on Sweet Grass Creek with wood burning stoves and a two-seater outhouse. This is where Daryl taught me to fish — and I've been hooked ever since.

Daryl's 40-year career in real estate began in 1978. He worked with Don and Marilyn Floberg for all 40 of his real estate years. Being part of the #1 real estate firm in the region suited Daryl. He gave so much to his profession through his continuity as a Realtor as well as in leadership roles at the local and state levels. Over the span of his career, he saw just about everything imaginable in a real estate transaction.