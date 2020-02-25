Daryl Elaine Tadewald French

Daryl French of Grass Range, Montana passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020 at the age of 91. She was raised on a sheep and cattle operation in the Judith Mountains and Maiden Canyon. Daryl learned responsibility at a young age -- herding sheep to and from the sheep camp, taking care of the draft horses, and helping tend a large garden. She walked several miles to a one-room schoolhouse until second grade when she joined her older siblings in Lewistown where she graduated from Fergus High School in 1946. During high school, she worked as a bookkeeper at the Montana Elevator and the Fad, a clothing store in Lewistown. After graduation, she worked at the telephone company in Helena, Montana.

In 1950, she married Bob French, and they moved to Idaho Springs, Colorado where she cooked for the miners. In 1952, Daryl and Bob began their farming life at Danvers, Montana where they lived in a small house without running water. In the Fall of 1954, they purchased land and moved to Grass Range, Montana. Daryl was a hard worker. She baked in the morning before cooking breakfast, and then she worked alongside Bob driving the grain truck and haying equipment, stacking bales, and tending to the cattle, sheep, hogs, geese, turkeys, and chickens. She was a wonderful cook providing many meals for family, hired hands, and neighbors.