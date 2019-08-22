On Jan. 14, 1983, a hurricane was born into this world. This hurricane, DaryLynne Hellekson Day, would turn the world her way no matter what the objective. This hurricane was only with us for a short portion of life. She was taken at the early age of 36, but believe me, that 36 years was full of life from artwork, drawing, music and learning to play and master any instrument she came across. She mastered 21 different musical instruments. She had a pure love of music and singing. She dearly loved singing with Grandma Jen and singing the National Anthem for many Minor League Sports Teams, along with many local and regional events, especially for her brother’s wrestling meets and football games. One of the most recent talents was putting her artwork on skin by tattooing.
She was a graduate of Anaconda High Class of 2001. She continued her education at the University of Great Falls majoring in Art and Criminal Justice. Her drive in life was family and helping others especially those that were challenged in life. She worked at New Day Ranch by Billings then went on to work for AWARE in Billings. She then wanted to come back home to Anaconda, transferring with AWARE. Seeking more challenge, she went to work for the Warm Springs State Hospital as a Psych Tech and then as a Recreational Rehabilitation Aide. Still having a desire to help others further, she became an EMT, following in the steps of her grandparents Daryll and Jennifer Dye and her mom and dad. She started working with the Powell County Ambulance. She loved her job and had a special camaraderie with her co-workers. That is where her life story ended. She was part of the ambulance crew working the demolition derby for the Powell County Fair. She saved many lives that fateful night. Seeing danger coming, she was pushing a crowd of people out of harms way without regard for herself when she was hit by a derby car that was out of control. But her legacy and heroic deeds will be remembered forever. If you need to see the definition of a real-life hero, look up her name DaryLynne Hellekson Day.
Dary is survived by her husband, Zachary Day, children, Zion and Ember Day, her parents, Darin and Tina Hellekson, Rod and Kim Day, siblings, Seth (Rachel) Hellekson, Dylon (Heavenly) Hellekson, Chris Easton and brother in heart and soul Robert Coffey. By many adopted kids throughout the years along with DaryLynn’s self-adopted family from the heart and soul throughout the years.
Dary was preceded in death by Great Grandparents, Walter and Elane Dye, Oscar and Sylvia Funell, Great-Grama Lowell, Grandparents, Daryll and Jennifer Dye and Jim and Deanna Funell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Washoe Theater on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Theater. A reception will follow the service at Beaverdam Park in Opportunity.
RIP Bum, D.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Dary’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
