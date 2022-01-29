ONE ADVENTURE ENDS, A NEW ONE BEGINS.
Dave Sletta left this world on a beautiful Sunday morning while walking his faithful companion Gabe with his wife BJ when he collapsed to the ground and died. The suddenness of this experience was shocking and heart-wrenching, but also filled with God's Grace as several strangers stopped and offered aid. Dave was a man of faith, and God proved His presence by providing the support BJ needed at that exact moment.
Dave's life began on April 28, 1943, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was joined by his younger sister Sandy a couple of years later. Dave had fond memories of helping his grandfather on their farm, exposing him early on to the value of a strong work ethic. At a young age, his family would move to Billings and eventually settle in Great Falls.
Dave graduated from Great Falls High School in 1961 and earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from Montana State College in Bozeman. During that time, he became of member of the SAE Fraternity and also married Sandy Fenton. Although the marriage did not last, it did produce three beautiful children (David, Dayne, and Dawn).
Dave's career began with Mountain Bell in Montana in 1965. His corporate path with Mountain Bell caused him to relocate to many cities in three different states, eventually landing him in Phoenix, Arizona where he fell in love with BJ, the love of his life. They were married in a private ceremony on June 1, 1979 in Sedona, Arizona located at the top of Cathedral Rock. This union blended Dave's three children (Dave, Dayne, & Dawn) with BJ's two children (Shawn & Kelly). A new blended family was created.
In 1981, Dave was transferred because of his job, and the family relocated to Denver, Colorado. Three years later, when Judge Green announced the breakup of the Bell System, seven “Baby Bells” were formed, and US West came into existence. The Chairman of the Board of US West appointed Dave to be President of a newly formed real estate subsidiary known as Beta West Properties. Its mission was to develop commercial real estate ventures across the country. Three specific projects Dave was particularly proud of are the Hills Brothers Corporate Headquarters Building in San Francisco, Mary Kay Cosmetics Building in Dallas, and a joint Venture Partnership with Joel Long to construct the First Interstate Bank Building in downtown Billings.
In 1993, when there were great fluctuations in the commercial real estate business, Dave decided to hang up his Presidential hat and retire from Beta West. He and BJ relocated from Denver to Prescott, Arizona, where adventures began. Literally life-changing experiences took place.
His passion for riding motorcycles became a top priority in Dave's life. From Harley-Davidsons to BMW touring bikes, to eventually going back to school and becoming a Certified Motorcycle Mechanic. He also taught motorcycle safety courses and thoroughly enjoyed the thrill of the ride. His passion for riding was endless. He often road in endurance races, i.e. 1000 miles in 24 hours. One of his proudest accomplishments was riding to the four corners of the United States in 13 days with his friend Wayne.
In 2003, after attending a lecture by Richard Rohr at The Franciscan Renewal Center in Phoenix, Dave would say to BJ, “I felt like he and I were the only two people in the room, and he was talking directly to me.” Dave then made a decision, practically on the spot, to convert to Catholicism and profound faith in God was cemented. After 24 years, this cleared the path for Dave and BJ to be married in the Catholic Church, this time, however, the marriage was blessed by a priest.
In 2004, Dave and BJ were moved by the Spirit once again and relocated to Billings. Dave enjoyed being back in Montana and became very active in St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. He volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at the Billings Clinic. He relished helping others in any way he could. Dave volunteered at the Billings jail; counseling, advising and befriending Catholic inmates as they walked their difficult paths of consequences. He never judged anyone, never put anyone down, never demeaned anyone . . . everyone stood on equal footing with Dave. As long as they were respectful, he would offer his respect, kindness, and generosity to anyone who was in need. Dave was always involved in numerous charity organizations, and fundraisers. Dave loved God, invited Jesus into his daily life, and most importantly, loved his family! Dave was the rock we all counted on, the man with the answers, the support we all relied upon. He was loved, respected, and admired for his golden heart, brilliant mind, and deep devotion to God and his wife BJ, of 42 years.
Dave is survived by his loving wife BJ, and their blended family of five children: David B. Sletta, Dayne (Ellie) Sletta, Shawn McDevitt, Dawn (Pete) Sletta, Kelly (Linwood) McDevitt; grandchildren: Sarah (Zach) Thiele, Taryn (Justin) Sletta, Connor Sletta, and Cambria Sletta; great-grandchildren: Klayton, Kenzley, and Harper; sister Sandy (Fitz) Fitzgerald; sister-in-law Cindy (Michael) Sorich; Nephews: David (Kim and Madison) Fitzgerald, Ryan (Alicia, Avery, Kyndall) Sorich, Tyler (Jolena, Aiden) Sorich.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, David and Janice Sletta.
Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Vigil will start at 6 pm. A funeral mass will be Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Saint Patrick's Co- Cathedral.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.