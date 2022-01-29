Dave Sletta

In 2003, after attending a lecture by Richard Rohr at The Franciscan Renewal Center in Phoenix, Dave would say to BJ, “I felt like he and I were the only two people in the room, and he was talking directly to me.” Dave then made a decision, practically on the spot, to convert to Catholicism and profound faith in God was cemented. After 24 years, this cleared the path for Dave and BJ to be married in the Catholic Church, this time, however, the marriage was blessed by a priest.

In 2004, Dave and BJ were moved by the Spirit once again and relocated to Billings. Dave enjoyed being back in Montana and became very active in St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. He volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at the Billings Clinic. He relished helping others in any way he could. Dave volunteered at the Billings jail; counseling, advising and befriending Catholic inmates as they walked their difficult paths of consequences. He never judged anyone, never put anyone down, never demeaned anyone . . . everyone stood on equal footing with Dave. As long as they were respectful, he would offer his respect, kindness, and generosity to anyone who was in need. Dave was always involved in numerous charity organizations, and fundraisers. Dave loved God, invited Jesus into his daily life, and most importantly, loved his family! Dave was the rock we all counted on, the man with the answers, the support we all relied upon. He was loved, respected, and admired for his golden heart, brilliant mind, and deep devotion to God and his wife BJ, of 42 years.