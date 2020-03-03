Dave 'Snoball' Master

Dave passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. He was born in San Diego to George and Alta Mae Master on Sept. 2, 1955. Dave married Joelene Wetzel on Aug. 21, 1987. Dave was a proud member of the IRO Road Dogs. He enjoyed tours and the annual Toy Run. He loved riding, dancing, later chair dancing, and giving his ol' lady a hard time.
Dave is survived by his wife Joelene, sister Debra Shepherd, brothers Mike and Steven Master, son Justin Bartlett, grandsons Julian, Caiden, and Jax David Bartlett.
A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held on March 7, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Sunset Bowl, 1625 Central Ave. A special thank you to the Road Dogs for helping a brother out. Peace Out.
