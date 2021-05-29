David and John Konzen

The Konzen Family invite you share in a memorial celebration for David (Doggie) Konzen and John (John Dog) Konzen on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Lake Hills Golf Club patio:
5 p.m. No host cocktails
6 p.m. Hosted taco bar
7 p.m. Tributes
RSVP to: the 6noels@gmail.com
