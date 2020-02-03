David Arnold Miller quietly went to be with his Lord at age 81 on Jan. 29, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1938, in Bozeman, to G. Arnold and Viola Miller.
He is survived by his wife Diana; sister Evelyn of Round Mountain, Nevada; sister Willa (Bill) of Bozeman; brother Spencer (Brenda) of Red Lodge; sister Lois (Dave) of Ellensburg, Washington; sons Keith of Denver, Andy of Billings and Michael (Rhonda) of Laurel; daughters Christine (Sam) of Billings and Lori of Sheridan; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The time and place of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
