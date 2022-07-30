David Barnum Torrence, 83, passed peacefully on July 20, after an extensive battle with Alzheimer's Disease. We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Midtown neighbors who may only know Dave as "Calico's Dad."

David was born to Barnum and Ruth Torrence in 1938. He graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1961. He was a protege of Ben Steele, and studied with Irving Shapiro. He married Ruth Stanton in 1963, and they settled in Sidney, Montana in 1968. He completed graduate art education at the University in Denver.

Dave was the Sidney HS Art Teacher for 25 years. He won many awards for his own work, and was the founding director of the MonDak Heritage Center. He and Ruth had three children: Tanya, Heather, and Ben. He was highly supportive of Ruth's work to expand the rights of children with disabilities. He was also involved with Migrant Council Summer School, Fort Union and its Rendezvous, numerous arts organizations. He was also a beloved teacher. He created innovative student projects, including the Eagle, ground-to-kiln ceramics, miniature functional hot air balloons, early computer-assisted art, and the award-winning "Day in the Life of Sidney" photography program. He was especially devoted to students who, like him, could not spell or write perfectly, and were creative and brilliant in many other areas.

After retiring, he, Ruth, and Ben moved to Billings. He was a devoted member of the Yellowstone Woodturners, the Roaring 20s Auto Club, Yellowstone Audubon, and many other activities. He and his brother, Ralph, shared a passion for wood arts. Over his lifetime, Dave created thousands of beautiful pieces in dozens of media.

He is predeceased by his parents; his brothers: Paul and Charles; his daughter, Tanya; and his beloved dog, Naka. He is survived by many friends and students, his wife Ruth, his children Heather and Ben, his sister Joyce, his brothers Ralph and Stanley, his dear grandson Maxwell, and his darling dog, Calico. Special thanks to Dr. Severa's team, Daniel & Synergy, Compassus, and Highgate Living.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Billings Cremation and Funeral Gallery, who will host the memorial service on Tuesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. A luncheon reception will be held at Central Park at 12:30 p.m. Colorful or artistic apparel encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to local arts education; in Billings, go to http://efbps.org/support-us.html.