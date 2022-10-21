David C. Kisling, Sr., of Billings, died in the early hours of Oct. 16, with family gathered at his side.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, James Kisling and Ruth (Dunnam) Kisling; and by his three brothers, Jim, Dick and Pete. He is survived by his wife, Sally; sons David and Jim; grandson Cody; great-grandson Heston; many nieces and nephews; and a large and loving extended family.

A memorial service is planned for June 2023, with further details pending. The family invites memorial donations to Lab Rescue (lab-rescue.org), in honor of Dave's many beloved canine companions. A full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.