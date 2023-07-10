David Carl Holmberg
BILLINGS - David Carl Holmberg, 83, passed on June 29, 2023. He was born September 13, 1939, in Melstone, MT. David worked for MT St. Hwy. for 30 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Karol Holmberg, son Mitch Holmberg, Great Falls, daughter Kari Zimmerman, Joliet, sister Sherrie Mack, 2 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: Emmanuel Baptist Church on July 14, 2023, at 11:00 am.
