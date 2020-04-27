David Charles DeVries

Upon his return to Montana, Dave attended Eastern Montana College for two years and obtained a teaching certificate. An elementary school position opened up mid-year, and he applied even though he had not yet acquired any teaching experience. As the story goes, once Dave completed his interview, the principal stepped out into the hall to inform the other candidates who had applied that the position had been filled. This first job was at West Side Elementary School in Livingston in 1957, and Dave taught two years in Livingston and one year in Red Lodge before moving to Dillon where he completed his studies to obtain a B.A. in Elementary Education in 1961. Dave went on to teach for another 22 years in schools in Columbus, Belfry and, finally, Billings, retiring in 1983. His last 19 years of teaching were at Burlington Elementary School where he taught 6th grade. ‘Mr DeVries' will certainly be remembered by his students for penmanship, foreign country reports, seed pictures, track and field coaching, softball at lunch time, and providing fair discipline and guidance when necessary. Dave was very proud of his students. He talked extensively about their track and field achievements and even maintained a file with favorite penmanship assignments from eighty-five of his students. Dave touched many, many lives with his teaching.

Teachers are free during the summers to take on summer work, and Dave served as a forest ranger or gate attendant at the fair in Billings, before finally finding the dream job that brought him back to his roots in farming. In 1967, Dave was hired by the Montana Department of Agriculture to serve as a Hail Adjuster in the state's Hail Insurance Program. The work gave him an opportunity to travel around Montana and more importantly to socialize with farmers with whom he felt a strong affinity. Dave retired from this work in 2013 after 46 years, most of which he served as Chief Hail Adjuster. Dave was recognized for being fair and very astute at identifying crop losses. He conducted many training sessions with state adjusters and adjusters from private companies on recognizing crop hail losses. Dave loved meeting farmers, having coffee in the kitchen, and traveling Montana's back roads in his white Ford Ranger. He was also a wealth of knowledge on the best cafes and hotels in the state. No one is perfect, especially with all of the calculations required on a hail loss adjustment, but the one thing that can be said for certain is that, if Dave ever erred on an adjustment, it was always in favor of the farmer. He fought hard for the high hangers.