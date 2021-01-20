David Dean Scott

Dave ‘Scotty' Scott passed away Jan. 15, 2021. Born in Williston, ND, he was the oldest of eight children. He lived in Fort Benton, later in Great Falls, graduating from Central Catholic HS. He spent 38 years with his first love, Katherine March, until her passing in 1996.

Surviving: son Ricky (Susan, Kyle); daughter Deanna (Ed, Glenn, Casey) Collins; sisters Jeanne Kilburg, Kathy Straub, Maryrae Blanchard; brothers Andrew, Val Scott. Scotty married again, gaining two step-daughters, Terresa Stowell and Tammy Morrison; he and Fran Reiter had 20 beautiful years together.

A meat cutter by trade for over 40 years, he worked for Safeway, Buttreys, and Albertsons where he retired as Meat Market Manager. He devoted much of his time practicing his Catholic Faith. He was a 4th Degree/Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus. Living a life full of lots of love, laughter and prayer, his family and friends were very important to him. He loved the outdoors, was an excellent hunter/fisherman.

Funeral Mass, St. Bernard, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m., followed by Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. More info at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.