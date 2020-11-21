David Dillon Peterson

When Dave was not pursuing his interest in woodworking, coin collecting, reading, playing ‘glove' with Mickey (his favorite Boston Terrier), cheering for his Boston Red Sox, he enjoyed time with his grandchildren and their many endeavors. For many years, Dave volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and served as their general ‘fix-it guy', allowing items destined for the landfill to find new purpose and life. He and Marilyn, always together, logged many happy hours at the Metra and volunteering at the Alberta Bair Theater. They also enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights throughout the United States, as well as a memorable trip to Norway. In more recent years, Dave and Marilyn spent most winters traveling South, landing in many different places, but Panama City Beach, Florida held a special place in their hearts and they returned to the same condo and friends for many seasons.