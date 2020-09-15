 Skip to main content
David Duane Zier
David Duane Zier

David Duane Zier, 82, passed away peacefully August 31, 2020 at his niece's home in Northglenn, Colorado, while visiting family.

Go online at www.dignitymemorial.com for a complete obituary.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at Pioneer Park, Zimmerman Center, Virginia Ln and Ave E, Billings, MT at 3:30.

