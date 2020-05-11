One thing you can say about Dave is that he lived his life on his own terms. He was intelligent, a hard worker, good sense of humor, artistic, and he played hard! One might say he was a bit of a hell raiser!
David E. Darnielle was born Oct. 18, 1960, in Billings, Montana, to Aubrey M. and Lois M. Darnielle. He passed away at home in the early evening hours of May 4, 2020, from health complications, with his wife Lisa by his side.
David grew up tearing around on motorcycles, riding up on the Rims behind the family home. He loved to collect rocks, he had a soft spot in his heart for animals and was very artistic. He built a ramp once for his dog, Jake, because as the dog got older he couldn't jump in to the back of the pickup truck and Dave felt his doggie pride was at stake!
David went to school in Billings, and married Darcy Smith in 1993. They had a son, Devin A. Darnielle, who was born in 1987. David and Darcy divorced, and he later met Lisa Miller and they were married on 11/11/11.
My memory of Dave's working years recalls the Billings Ramada Inn in Maintenance; Sysco, Warehouse Maintenance helping to manage the introduction of their new ammonia refrigeration system; Sweetheart Bakery, Equipment Maintenance; and Empire Steel Manufacturing Company, as a Welder and Equipment Maintenance worker.
Dave was known to have CANDY in his tool box at all times, earning him the nickname of ‘the Candy Man!' I'm pretty sure the Snap On Tool man loved Dave, as Dave loved good tools.
Dave was greeted in Heaven by his Mom and Dad, Grandparents and friends. He leaves behind his wife Lisa, Lisa's daughter Lorieal, his son Devin (Brittany), grandson Drayk, sisters Teresa (Mark Morse), Deanna (Corky Staudinger), and Carol. His nephews Jesse Larson, Robby Carson, Eddie Carson and their families. His Aunt AvaLee in Idaho and his cousins there were important in his life as he spent summers with them growing up. He also has his Aunt Verna living out in Vancouver, with cousins there.
His son Devin writes, ‘You are free to be wild now Coyote. I Love You So Much Dad. I miss you dearly. Thank you so much for your guidance and your love, you are such a great dad.'
Rest in Peace David. We love you.
