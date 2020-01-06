{{featured_button_text}}

David E. Klein, MD, FACS

Dave passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at St. Vincent Healthcare, following a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children Peter (Debra) and Gretchen.

Dave was born on July 10, 1935, and grew up in Helena, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Otto Klein. He attended Dartmouth College (skiing for the freshman team), Dartmouth Medical School, transferring to and graduating from Harvard Medical School.

His postdoctoral training was a four-year surgical residency, a year at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London (Fulbright Scholar) and Medical Officer of the USS Helena, flagship for the first fleet.

He joined the Surgical Clinic in Billings, becoming an active staff member. He was Founder-Director of the Burn Team, Founder-Director with Dr. McClave of the Help Flight Program, and with extensive experience in medical record review, an early originator of the Montana Medical Legal Panel. He was a member of the S.W. Surgical Society, Western Surgical Society and President of the Montana/Wyoming Surgical Society.

Retiring in 2000 from his surgical practice, he joined the P.A. Program at Rocky as Director. He thoroughly enjoyed his students, sharing with them his passion for quality patient care.

His favorite pastimes were spent on the ski hill, planting a hybrid tea rose, reading his physicists while listening to classical music.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. Otto Klein II (Sue), John and his parents.

We thank the Sweetwater Staff for their kind care these past three years.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Klein, MD FACS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries