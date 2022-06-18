David Edward Bruner

BILLINGS — David (Dave) Edward Bruner, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on June 3. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

We would love for you to come and celebrate his life with us on June 24 at Billings Evangelical Bible Church, 401 Custer Ave., Billings, Mont. at 11 a.m. The interment will be on June 24th at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th St. W., Billings, Mt at 2 p.m.

The family requests any memorials be made to the charity of your choice.

