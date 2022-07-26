 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David G. Norton

  • 0

David G. Norton, 59 of Billings, passed away on July 23. Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 29 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln, Billings. All are welcome. To view full obituary, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Do you use the five second rule if food drops on the floor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News