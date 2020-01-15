Husband, dad, son, brother, friend, healer, mentor, mechanic, wind hippie, pilot, raconteur, contrarian, intellectual, plebeian, Renaissance Man.
Dave answered to Mr. Science, Pig, Three Dog Dave, numerous variations on those themes and countless other sobriquets. He would, and sometimes literally did, give a brother the Hawaiian shirt off his back. Dave left us too soon but he died doing something he loved while trying to give back. May we all be so lucky when the time comes.
David Gregory Healow was born on April 28, 1950 in Billings, Montana. He was the third child of six born to Tony and Jessie Healow. He attended school in Billings and graduated from Senior High in 1968. After graduating from college at the U of M in Missoula, Dave moved to Choteau, Montana to fly his new crop duster. He had earned his private pilot license when he was 16, completed flight instructor training and glider pilot training during college. He taught flying in Choteau, Montana and worked as a crop duster for four years. Then he got the wild idea that he should go to medical school. While in medical school at the university of New Mexico, he completed his commercial pilot rating and flew for Crown Airlines on the weekends. He completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN in June of 1983, specializing in anesthesiology. Then he began practicing medicine in Billings and continued to do so until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Don and his nephew David Donald Healow. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Connie Oser, and his three children: Alec Healow, Hugh Healow and Sheilah Healow (Jeremy Dudley). He is also survived by his siblings: Rita Ryan (Mike), Steve Healow (Cathy), Jim Healow (Linda), Terry Healow (Deb Whitcomb) and Don’s wife Jan Healow. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored. And we can’t forget his three dogs: Kayla, Daisy and Buddy.
Dave had many passions. He adored his children: biological, foster and strays. His biggest accomplishment was learning how to live in recovery. He had been an active and passionate member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 33 years. His recent passion was to provide safe, sober housing for anyone in need.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please join us on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 pm. We will be celebrating Dave’s life at the Billings Elks Club, 934 Lewis Avenue.
