David Henley
David Henley, May 3, 2021, gone too soon. Always ready with a laugh, a joke or a prayer. Always ready to forgive. Such an amazing soul. God's got you now Brother.
Special thanks to the wonderful ladies at Stillwater Hospice and the amazing staff at Columbus Beartooth Manor for your exceptional care and love of our Brother. Go in peace sweet David. You are forever loved.
