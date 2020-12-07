'Unable are the loved to die,

For love is immortality.'

–Emily Dickinson

On Friday, Dec. 3, 2020, David Ian Brown, loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 37.

David was born on Dec. 17, 1982, in Billings, to Marcy and Kenneth Brown. He graduated in 2002 from Skyview High School. After high school, he worked jobs in distribution and sales. On Aug. 12, 2006, he married his wife, Christy Blackford, and had two children, Malia and Idris.

David was a beautiful soul who loved his family passionately and deeply. He loved spending time with family, talking about fast cars, listening to rock music and engaging in deep conversation. He put a smile on everyone's face by cracking a good joke, telling comical stories and making hysterical impressions. David was known for his hard work ethic and his kind, compassionate, loving spirit.

David was recently preceded in death by his Uncles Roger Howell and Ronnie Brown; cousin Timothy Schmalz, and his 'emotional rock' and amazing friend, Thomas 'Cam' Miller. He is survived by his wife, Christy; his children, Malia and Idris; his sisters, Autumn, Meredith and Adriana; his parents, Marcy and Kenny; along with several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, with close family and friends. A memorial service will be held mid-summer 2021 to celebrate David's life. Flowers or donations can be sent to 715 Claremont Road, Billings, MT 59105.