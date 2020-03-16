David Irwin Lundin, 71, passed away March 6, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born Independence Day, 1948 in Lewistown, Montana, and graduated from Billings Senior High School ('66). He proudly served in the Navy from 1967 to 1975, on the USS Halsey and the USS Horne during the Vietnam War. He married Judith Ann Leahey on Dec. 29, 1967, lived in San Diego, California, and then retired to Minden, Nevada. David was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Harold and Doris Maxine Lundin, and his brother Val. He is survived by his wife, Judith, and his daughter, Christen Michelle Dunn (Richard) and two grandsons, Dalton and Spencer. He is also survived by his brothers Steve, Bruce, Scott and Mark. Private family memorial will be held in Montana in August 2020.