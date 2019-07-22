ROBERTS — David Jerome Malin ‘Big Dave’, of Red Lodge, passed away at his home in Roberts on July 15, 2019.
He will be deeply missed by friends, family and the entire community. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at his home, 54 Cherry Springs Road, Roberts, MT.
For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.