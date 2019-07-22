{{featured_button_text}}

ROBERTS — David Jerome Malin ‘Big Dave’, of Red Lodge, passed away at his home in Roberts on July 15, 2019.

He will be deeply missed by friends, family and the entire community. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at his home, 54 Cherry Springs Road, Roberts, MT.

For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries