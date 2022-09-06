David James Moon was called to Heaven on August 31. He was born on November 26, 1947 to James and Kathleen Moon in Chattanooga, TN.

Although he explored a handful of careers, he will be best remembered for his involvement in the trucking profession. He enjoyed boating, camping, traveling, and music. He loved good conversation and rarely met a stranger. He was strong-willed and opinionated, but at the end of the day he had a huge heart and compassion for others. He would tackle any project with enthusiasm, was eager to learn, and was the first in line to help anyone in need.

Dave is survived by his wife Peggy Moon, children James Moon, Dennis (Kelly) Moon and Joyce (Henry) Boston, sisters Lana (Don) Johnson and Jan (John) Olsen, brother-in-law Cal (Tammy) Wilkins and their families - also his beloved dog and best friend, Mindy.

He is now rejoicing in the presence of the Lord. Thank you, Jesus, for the knowledge that we will join him some day.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 14, at 3 p.m., with viewing from 2 to 3 p.m. Full obit will be posted at https://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/.

Donations can be made to Freckles and Tomcat Rescue (https://www.frecklesandtomcatrescue.com/how-you-can-help.html) or to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).