David John Bennett

After a 30-year battle with MS that robbed him the use of his legs, Dave ran all the way to his next journey at age 68 with his daughter Amy by his side. What a great person he was, never did he complain of this disease, NEVER! He was the kindest, most giving person I've ever met. Laughter came easy when Dave was around.

Dave passed away early Christmas morning, leaving behind his wife Kari, daughter Dawn, and her children, Isabella, Joey, Khloee, Ruby and Oscar. Also surviving him is his son John from Fairview. Also surviving him are brothers Gary (Renee), Terry (Linda), and Jim's wife Sally Bennett.

Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy; mother and father, Johnny and Jean Bennett; his brother, James “Jim”; and his uncle, Robert Bennett.

Dave and Kari met in 1976 in Gillette, Wyoming. And what a ride it has been! Following the boom of the oil patch from Wyoming to North Dakota, they settled in Billings after the boom of the '70s and '80s went bust.