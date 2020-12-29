David John Bennett
After a 30-year battle with MS that robbed him the use of his legs, Dave ran all the way to his next journey at age 68 with his daughter Amy by his side. What a great person he was, never did he complain of this disease, NEVER! He was the kindest, most giving person I've ever met. Laughter came easy when Dave was around.
Dave passed away early Christmas morning, leaving behind his wife Kari, daughter Dawn, and her children, Isabella, Joey, Khloee, Ruby and Oscar. Also surviving him is his son John from Fairview. Also surviving him are brothers Gary (Renee), Terry (Linda), and Jim's wife Sally Bennett.
Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy; mother and father, Johnny and Jean Bennett; his brother, James “Jim”; and his uncle, Robert Bennett.
Dave and Kari met in 1976 in Gillette, Wyoming. And what a ride it has been! Following the boom of the oil patch from Wyoming to North Dakota, they settled in Billings after the boom of the '70s and '80s went bust.
In Billings, he found his calling in the auto industry. Being his own boss gave him the chance to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. You would see Dave cruising the street in his wheelchair with at least a grandchild on each knee and the other standing on the back and another following on the bike. The youngest had to stay home with Grandma and was not happy with it. But Grandpa also brought back treats, so all was well with the world.
Life with Dave was always exciting. He liked to have fun, lots of good eats and lots of cocktails. When he was still able to travel, his favorite place to go was the Black Hills, South Dakota. Always a fun time at the family farm and the cabin at Fort Peck Lake. Trust me, these Bennetts knew to have fun, and never a dull moment.
Kari's family was Dave's family too. He loved the attention of his four sisters-in-law and those being, Cheri (Billings), Kristi (Casper, Wyoming), Lori (Minnesota), Jill and Jill's twin (Dave's brother-in-law) Jack (Underwood, North Dakota). Jill passed in early June 2020. Also passing was Kari's father Jack Sem of Golden Valley, North Dakota. Still surviving is his mother-in-law Bertha “Bert” Sem, also of Golden Valley.
Dave proudly served in the U.S Army from 1970 to 1973.
We know hand and hand, Dave is leading his daughter Amy to the next journey. Please take good care of her, Dave, we love you forever and ever.
Per Dave's request, no funeral services are planned. However, we will be planning a celebration of life late this spring.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.