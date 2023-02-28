David John Leininger 68, passed away suddenly in the presence of friends and laughter on Monday, February 27, in Lewistown, Montana.
Funeral services for David J. Leininger will be held Friday, March 3, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, committal will follow in the Lewistown City Cemetery. A reception to follow the committal in Zion's fellowship hall.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
