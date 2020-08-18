× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Juel Turnsplenty JR, Abité'hisshe, “Red Crane” peacefully crossed to the other side camp on the afternoon of August 15. He was beloved as father, brother, uncle and husband. His kind and gentle love and encouragement will be greatly missed.

Davy was born In Crow Agency on April 22, 1960, to David and Lenora Plain Bull Turnsplenty. He was a member of the Big Lodge Clan and a child of the Greasy Mouth. He grew up in Billings and Pryor and graduated from Plenty Coups High School In 1978. He spent much of his childhood with his Grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth (Bearcloud/Iron) Plain Bull and loved to tell stories of them. Frank was the adopted son of Chief Plenty Coups and would tell little Davy stories of his life with him. He also loved to tell stories of the many happy times he spent with friends growing up wandering and playing in the Pryor valley and mountains.

In 1978, he joined the Marines and was honorably discharged. He was an EMT and rode the ambulance in Billings for many years. He also worked as an anesthesia technician at Billings Clinic. He was proud of his work in the medical field and his service to his country. In 1983 he married Robin Aleman and to this marriage 2 children were born, David III (Tray) and Tamara. His children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces were the light of his life. He was very involved in their lives and supportive of all their activities.