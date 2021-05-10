 Skip to main content
David Kappel
David Kappel

David Kappel, age 66, of Jordan, MT, passed away May 4, 2021. Service times and obituary can be viewed and condolences can be made to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

