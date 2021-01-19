 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Keith Bredy
0 entries

David Keith Bredy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David Keith Bredy

David Keith Bredy

David Keith Bredy, 86, passed away at home on Jan. 16, 2021.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

View the full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News