 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David L. Bertelsen

  • 0

David L. Bertelsen, age 77, of Wibaux, MT, passed Saturday, November 19. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Wibaux County Fairgrounds. Silha Funeral Home of Wibaux has been entrusted with the arrangements.

A full obituary at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News