David L. Eddy
David L. Eddy

David L. Eddy

On Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 David went to be with the Lord and be reunited with his parents. “I am mom's favorite you know“ he said just moments before passing.

Life was fun for David. He was unfiltered, likely to say or do whatever came to mind. Like riding a pink bicycle at a family reunion or checking out the ladies no matter where he was.

David was extremely artistic and eccentric, very creative in many mediums wether drawing, painting or creating wood projects, his work was amazing. He truly marched to the beat of his own drum with his own personal sense of style.

Graveside service will be held Nov. 15, 1 p.m. at the Rosebud cemetery, followed by a celebration of David's life at the community center in Fishtail.

