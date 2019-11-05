David L. Servies, 89 of Billings, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
David was born in Lafayette, Indiana, the third child of Byron and Mildred Servies.
David served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 and then attended the University of Chicago, from which he received a J.D. degree. Upon graduation in 1956, he married Ann Jolley and the couple moved to Seattle, Washington.
David began a ‘temporary’ job at Seattle First National Bank. This job became his career.
The couple had their first child in 1958 and moved to nearby Bainbridge Island in 1959. After two more children, David was the Regional VP of the Trust Department. The couple returned to the Seattle area when David was transferred back to the main bank.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1980 David left his ‘temporary’ job at SeaFirst and the couple moved to Billings, where David was employed by First Trust Company of Montana. He would retire from there as President in 1991.
David was an avid outdoor enthusiast, traveler, and stamp collector. He loved hiking and camping, and had hiked through Yellowstone as a young man with a fellow Boy Scout before entering the Army.
David took his family on many camping trips around the western United States and Canada, considering the region one of the great wonders of the world.
After retirement, David and Ann traveled to visit their children and grandchildren. They also took many cruises and Elder Hostel seminars and spent time growing a large postage stamp collection. David Especially enjoyed frequent reunions with old friends from Chicago and his Boy Scout buddies and their wives.
David is survived by son Tyler (Lynda), daughter Lee Binz (Matt), son Byron, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.