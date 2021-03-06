Dave dealt with pulmonary issues for 35 years. In the last few years, other health concerns have vied for attention. Dave tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia in mid-Jan. He was hospitalized for nearly a month and spent a few days on a ventilator. The family would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals that cared for Dave, especially those at the VA Clinic and Billings Clinic. We are so very thankful for your service. Dave fought his way off of the ventilator, out of intensive care, and even out of isolation to spend time with his family. A faithful Christian, David has always spoken of death as a 'home-going.' With lung function worsening yet again, David felt the call to go home. David Lee Armstrong made his final voyage the morning of Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.